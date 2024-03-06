Why is it important to study consciousness from a spiritual perspective? Why does consciousness block our interest in exploring ourselves? Why does consciousness cast doubts on the spiritual path, "Are you sure that there is God?" Who created evil? What is more important: the path of struggle or the path of Love? To find out more about this and many other things, watch the video "Light in the Darkness" with Igor Mikhailovich Danilov. Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

