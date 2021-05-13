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A MESSAGE TO ALL PARENTS, TEACHERS, MAINSTREAM DOCTORS & NURSES – AMANDHA VOLLMER
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501 views • May 13, 2021
REQUIRED VEIWING
Super Important to see how every aspect of the pandemc was invented, tested, and lied about during the this pivotal event.
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9lIZHq
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide.
it was the practice run. Same Agenda. Set the whole stage for this 'covid bullshit' [worldwide takeover enslavement of humanity]. Without it they could not have possibly placed us in this predicament. Also where they INVENTED all the medical fallacies they are using to strangle the world. [Viruses, contagions, pandemics, epidemics, lockdowns, vaccines and worldwide pandemics] That's why I said its important.
1 The "Spanish Influenza" was 100% caused by the fancy new serum they the elite decided to inject into returning soldiers and then the rest of the population. Ostensibly out of boredom and desire to see what happens
2 The injected people got sick and either died, or didn't die. The ones who didn't die and were resilient to the 'serum' were blamed for 'spreading' dangerous infections to other people. The viral contagion myth is born.
3 The leadership closed stores, schools and businesses, said everyone needed to wear masks as dangerous spreaders of disease, and stay in their homes or be arrested. he Lockdown myth was born, though never called that.
4 People wised up to the fact that only those injected with the serum ever got the 'virus' or died. People stopped taking the serum.
5 Said Serum shipped to all other third world countries like none of steps 1-4 happened and the entire scenario played out again in several countries, then the world. Dangerous worldwide pandemic myth born.
6 The Medical Establishment was then instructed to ignore the "Koch Postulates", and using this "outbreak" as the shining example, instruct everyone to fear dangerous contagious viruses. The vaccine myth was born.
This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to document the truth.
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Super Important to see how every aspect of the pandemc was invented, tested, and lied about during the this pivotal event.
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9lIZHq
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide.
it was the practice run. Same Agenda. Set the whole stage for this 'covid bullshit' [worldwide takeover enslavement of humanity]. Without it they could not have possibly placed us in this predicament. Also where they INVENTED all the medical fallacies they are using to strangle the world. [Viruses, contagions, pandemics, epidemics, lockdowns, vaccines and worldwide pandemics] That's why I said its important.
1 The "Spanish Influenza" was 100% caused by the fancy new serum they the elite decided to inject into returning soldiers and then the rest of the population. Ostensibly out of boredom and desire to see what happens
2 The injected people got sick and either died, or didn't die. The ones who didn't die and were resilient to the 'serum' were blamed for 'spreading' dangerous infections to other people. The viral contagion myth is born.
3 The leadership closed stores, schools and businesses, said everyone needed to wear masks as dangerous spreaders of disease, and stay in their homes or be arrested. he Lockdown myth was born, though never called that.
4 People wised up to the fact that only those injected with the serum ever got the 'virus' or died. People stopped taking the serum.
5 Said Serum shipped to all other third world countries like none of steps 1-4 happened and the entire scenario played out again in several countries, then the world. Dangerous worldwide pandemic myth born.
6 The Medical Establishment was then instructed to ignore the "Koch Postulates", and using this "outbreak" as the shining example, instruct everyone to fear dangerous contagious viruses. The vaccine myth was born.
This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to document the truth.
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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