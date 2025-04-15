THROWBACK: Putin explains why the US can't stop China's rise.

4 REASONS WHY CHINA IS WINNING THIS TRADE WAR

Trump unleashed tariff war in an attempt to make America great again — but forgot China was already greater.

China’s manufacturing dominance is unmatched, that’s why both the US consumers & producers are suffering.

1️⃣Grip on rare earths

🔴On April 3, China imposed export restrictions on 7 strategic minerals crucial for the production of everything from consumer electronics and EVs to nuclear fuel assemblies, lighting, manufacturing, aerospace and defense.

🔴China controls over 90%+ of the existing supply and processing of these elements, and 100% in the case of rare earth magnets.

Good luck to the US trying to reshore high-tech production.

2️⃣Export control double trouble

🔴China has added 12 US firms to its export control list, and another 6 to its ‘unreliable entity’ list.

🔴The export control list includes American Photonics (major laser lens maker), Novotech (top optics firm), and Echodyne (radar), while the “unreliables” include Shield AI (drones), Cyberlux (tactical illumination), Edge (advanced optics) and more.

So much for Trump’s vow to build “the strongest military the world has ever seen.”

3️⃣MAGA merch not spared

Even Trump’s iconic accessories brand, from hats and shirts to flags and mugs to clothing warn by White House aides, has not been spared the tariffs’ fallout, with most made in the PRC, and not the good ol’ USA.

Consumers shouldn’t be surprised if their next new knockoff MAGA hat ends up costing $100.

4️⃣Tectonic shift in trade

China dominates 31% of global manufacturing, and hostile US tariffs have pushed it to pivot to new partnerships with the EU, BRICS, and BRI countries, while boosting domestic production (household consumption up from 39% in 2018 to 50%+ today).

If 21.6% ($540B) of Chinese exports were to the US in 2018, now it’s 12.2% ($439B).

Meanwhile, the 2015-2025 "Made in China" plan has fueled high-tech research and production to reduce dependence on the West.

More: US needs China MORE than vice versa:

🔴 80% of iPhones sold in the US are made in China

🔴 50% of ingredients used to make antibiotics in the US come from China

🔴 F-35 fighter jets cannot be built without rare earth minerals from… China

🔴 75% all of toys and bicycles sold in the US come from China

🔴 China makes 80% of all air conditioners in the world

More:

Message to China: DON'T TRUST Europeans

🇷🇺🇪🇺The European Union is seeking force majeure loopholes to ditch Russian gas contracts without paying penalties, the Financial Times reports.

As China signals readiness to "work with EU," it should remember that Europe tore up its commitments to Russia without blinking an eye.

🔶 Gas transit shock: The EU saw no need to renew its gas transit deal via Ukraine, despite the ongoing energy crisis. With Ukraine blocking Russian gas from January 1, 2025, countries like Austria, Italy and Slovakia were left scrambling for alternatives.

🔶 Freezing of assets: The EU and G7 froze nearly $320 billion of Russia’s reserves following the launch of its military operation in Ukraine. Brussels sent $1.6 billion of interest on that money to Ukraine last July. Moscow slammed the move as theft and vowed to retaliate in kind.

🔶 No re-export clause: The EU's 12th sanctions package in 2024 included a “no re-export to Russia” clause in all contracts involving restricted goods – covering aircraft, fuel, tech parts and dual-use items like microchips and transistors.

🔶 Tank energy deals: The EU's sixth sanctions package in June 2022 banned the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, effectively nullifying existing agreements for these commodities and triggering an energy crisis.

🔶 WTO rule-breaker: Russia launched a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization against the EU in 2014 over its regulations that forced energy giants like Gazprom to split gas production from pipeline operations. Moscow slammed the Third Energy Package as discriminatory and against WTO rules.