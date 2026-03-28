EMERGENCY: ENERGY LOCKDOWNS & IRAN WAR! - Domino Effect Cripples Fuel & Food Supply!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the international push for energy lockdowns, something we've been warning of for many years as the Strait of Hormuz continues to be shuttered, the Marines prepare for troop deployment in Iran and priced skyrocket.





Governments are bringing in rations worldwide as watchdog groups call for full fledged energy lockdowns. This means not being able to fly, drive, access your money or buy food.





From Asia to Europe, from Australian shortages to US, Canadian and British mandates, the situation is escalating fast.





Governments tend to target energy infrastructure in war and when the war is on humanity's independence itself, expect the same. Order out of chaos. Problem, reaction, solution, repeat.





With the digital ration system already in place with things like the UN's Pact For The Future which 193 countries signed onto in 2024 and blackouts scheduled for Earth Hour in the UK with laws to be reached by 2029 with the ban of beef and lamb as well as bans on air travel, it isn't rocket science that this is a manufactured crisis using emergencies like the Iran War to achieve.





Cuba's power grid is down. Another example. Oil is being withheld from multiple nations. Tankers being seized.





Meanwhile as we've warned, power is shifting from the west to the east in the WEF's reset as Russia's oil and has revenue doubles in a month and many countries are turning to the Chinese Yuan over the dollar for banking.





Pakistan has also made major deals with Iran this week, allowing some of their tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.





If this isn't an emergency situation, what is? Most are completely dependent on grocery stores, banks and fuel. They all go together. Australia has lineups of trucks unable to move because of diesel shortages as gas stations shut off pumps. This is a warning.





Are you prepared enough?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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