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URGENT Updated Sept 30. 5G and 6G radiation weapons are coming to control communities, like yours.
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388 views • October 01, 2020
Radiations now reach everywhere you look - but you can't see -- only feel!!
The power for you to download 21 TerraBytes in 18 seconds instead of 5 hours - is power enough to kill all life! Don't be deceived!
The power for you to download 21 TerraBytes in 18 seconds instead of 5 hours - is power enough to kill all life! Don't be deceived!
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