Could God be Creating Something Beautiful in You?

A report based on CDC data showed a massive increase in hopelessness and sadness in American teenage females. Plus, 30% reported considering suicide. Does God have a plan for you? Jared Dyson asserted that God is creating something beautiful in you." Is that possible? Is there really a God? Can you prove if God exists? If so, does His purpose for you involve something beautiful? Do all the tests, sufferings, and trials you have been through in this life have any eternal purpose? Could they be preparing you to give love in a unique manner in order for you to make eternity better for yourself and everyone else? Does God actually consider all the works and issues you have faced? Do you, as an individual, have a unique role that God knows? Can Jesus help you when you are facing difficulties? Could your purpose in this life be to build character so that you can maximize your potential and increase how much you can make eternity better? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these issues.





A free online book of related interest is available titled 'The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You? ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf