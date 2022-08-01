How Quantum Effects Limit Computer Hardware Improvement

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBADSx6uBlM





You may not be getting a super upgraded new phone after all…





Paul Douglas Tougaw, Dean of the College of Engineering at Valparaiso University, reveals a SHOCKING tech fact about how quantum effects are limiting tech hardware upgrades! 💻





According to Paul, computer speeds and density haven’t improved very much for decades.





And this is all because of how quantum effects are LIMITING our continued improvements. 📲





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