How Quantum Effects Limit Computer Hardware Improvement

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBADSx6uBlM
You may not be getting a super upgraded new phone after all…
Paul Douglas Tougaw, Dean of the College of Engineering at Valparaiso University, reveals a SHOCKING tech fact about how quantum effects are limiting tech hardware upgrades! 💻
According to Paul, computer speeds and density haven’t improved very much for decades.
And this is all because of how quantum effects are LIMITING our continued improvements. 📲
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