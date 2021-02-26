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THE PEOPLE OF GREAT BRITAIN RISE UP AND ARE SET TO GO INTO THE GREAT BATTLE FOR FREEDOM. Matt Hancock has been served a NOTICE OF INTENDED PRIVATE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.
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315 views • February 26, 2021
R. Peoples Union of Britain v Hancock & Others. NOTICE HAS BEEN SERVED ON
MATT HANCOCK, SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DHSC [Matt Hancock]
CHRIS WHITTY, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER [Chris Whitty]
PATRICK VALLANCE, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER [Patrick Vallance]
NEIL FERGUSON, IMPERIAL COLLEGE [Neil Ferguson]
This challenge is to ALL MEASURES associated with the Lock Down.
The Prosecution alleges,
FRAUD BY FALSE REPRESENTATION.
FRAUD BY NON-DISCLOSURE.
There are also a series of URGENT APPLICATIONS BEFORE THE COURT.
Papers:- https://www.thebernician.net/critical-thinking/
MATT HANCOCK, SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DHSC [Matt Hancock]
CHRIS WHITTY, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER [Chris Whitty]
PATRICK VALLANCE, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER [Patrick Vallance]
NEIL FERGUSON, IMPERIAL COLLEGE [Neil Ferguson]
This challenge is to ALL MEASURES associated with the Lock Down.
The Prosecution alleges,
FRAUD BY FALSE REPRESENTATION.
FRAUD BY NON-DISCLOSURE.
There are also a series of URGENT APPLICATIONS BEFORE THE COURT.
Papers:- https://www.thebernician.net/critical-thinking/
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