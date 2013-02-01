[Feb 1, 2013] Canaanite Altars and the Federal Reserve (13.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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Ever wonder why our money system is so corrupt and evil? G. Edward Griffin once said, ""The Federal Reserve is a hybrid organization. It's a partnership between the Federal Government and the private banks. When you look at it deeper than that, its essence is neither as a government agency nor a private company. In reality, it is a cartel."
Notice, G. Edward Griffin says that the Federal Reserve is a "hybrid organization." I doubt he even knows just how true that statement apparently is. Listen to this interview Rob Skiba did with Tim Bence and discover just how dark the origin if this "Creature From Jeckyll Island" really is.
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