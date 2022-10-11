Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Feb 1, 2013] Canaanite Altars and the Federal Reserve (13.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
13 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published a month ago |

Ever wonder why our money system is so corrupt and evil? G. Edward Griffin once said, ""The Federal Reserve is a hybrid organization. It's a partnership between the Federal Government and the private banks. When you look at it deeper than that, its essence is neither as a government agency nor a private company. In reality, it is a cartel."


Notice, G. Edward Griffin says that the Federal Reserve is a "hybrid organization." I doubt he even knows just how true that statement apparently is. Listen to this interview Rob Skiba did with Tim Bence and discover just how dark the origin if this "Creature From Jeckyll Island" really is.


https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebiblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionmoneykjvend timesbankingtorahnephilimhybridsgeneticsdoctrineseed wartechnology bible

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket