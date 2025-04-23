A Man Pretending to be a Woman Gets upset with Congresswoman Nancy Mace

A male (who may well be an autogynephile*) got quite annoyed when Congresswoman Nancy Mace referred to “transwomen” as trannies.

This male demanded the Congresswoman apologise and when she refused he grabbed a flower pot and seemed to be on the point of attacking her until a security guard stepped in.

It’s a short video that really highlights the idiocy and danger to society posed by highly unstable “transwomen”. Or trannies as the Congresswoman, exercising her right to free speech, called them.

____________________________

* Autogynephile or autogynephilia is when a male gets sexually aroused by wearing female clothes and fanaticising that he is a female. There are two categories of “transwomen”: 1. Male homosexual transsexuals who are attracted exclusively to men and who are feminine in both behaviour and appearance. 2. Male autogynephilic transsexuals who experience sexual arousal when they wear women’s clothes and pretend they are actually females. This second category will in a lot of cases be sexually attracted to women.

Autogynephilia is a Paraphilia (sexual disorders), which includes a number of socially unacceptable and distasteful sexual practices. Peeping Toms, streakers and people who masturbate in public being at the lower end of the scale.

When you consider the second category, you can easily understand why so many “transwomen” demand to be allowed to use women’s bathrooms, changing rooms, et al. It seems to be to do with them getting their sexual kicks.