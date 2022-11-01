NOW YOU KNOW****EPISODE 1*****

The Most High Ahayah and Christ Yashaya is the source of all knowledge and power. In the book of Enoch it speaks about his throne made of crystal even in the holy scriptures.

Amos 3:7, "“Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.

Revelations 22:1, "And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of The Most High and of the Lamb.

HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.



HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.





