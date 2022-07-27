CERN will Destroy the World

Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club





July 27, 2022





Today Pastor Stan will share a dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. In this dream Jesus showed her the effects of CERN on Earth and how it will ultimately destroy it.





00:00 - CERN is Going to Destroy the Earth

06:31 - Pulling the Ozone Layer

09:37 - Effects it will Cause

13:21 - Opening Up a Portal

15:25 - Edge of Tomorrow

16:08 - Mirroring Effect

20:16 - Evil Plans

23:56 - Scripture Fulfilled

29:30 - Ancient Cities Found

32:30 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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