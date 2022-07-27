CERN will Destroy the World

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Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club
July 27, 2022
Today Pastor Stan will share a dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. In this dream Jesus showed her the effects of CERN on Earth and how it will ultimately destroy it.
00:00 - CERN is Going to Destroy the Earth
06:31 - Pulling the Ozone Layer
09:37 - Effects it will Cause
13:21 - Opening Up a Portal
15:25 - Edge of Tomorrow
16:08 - Mirroring Effect
20:16 - Evil Plans
23:56 - Scripture Fulfilled
29:30 - Ancient Cities Found
32:30 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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