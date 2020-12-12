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China - War With America Is Inevitable - It always has been.
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54 views • December 12, 2020
In 2005 . Chi Haotian, Minster of Defense and vice-chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, laid out China's long term plan for slaughtering the population of America and colonising it for the Chinese people.Are we now seeing the beginning of the execution of that plan?
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