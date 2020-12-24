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Making Zoom In and Zoom Out Effects ~ Resolve 17 Tutorial
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17 views • December 24, 2020
Everything you need to know about Dynamic Zoom and Zoom Keyframing in the Inspector to achieve basic animated zoom in and out effects in Resolve 17.
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