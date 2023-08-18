Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Police officer reveals that in 50% of the SIDS cases, the death happened within 1 week of a vaccine
channel image
The Prisoner
8682 Subscribers
Shop now
512 views
Published Yesterday

Former police officer in town of 350,000 people reveals that in >50% of the 300 SIDS cases she investigated, the death happened within 1 week of a vaccine.

That is a statistical impossibility unless the vaccines were causing the death (1e-43 assuming vax given every 2 months).

Mirrored - Sudden Death

Keywords
vaccinessidsinfant deaths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket