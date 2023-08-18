Police officer reveals that in 50% of the SIDS cases, the death happened within 1 week of a vaccine

Former police officer in town of 350,000 people reveals that in >50% of the 300 SIDS cases she investigated, the death happened within 1 week of a vaccine.
That is a statistical impossibility unless the vaccines were causing the death (1e-43 assuming vax given every 2 months).
Mirrored - Sudden Death
