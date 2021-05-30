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The World According to Darwin Total Onslaught Mini Series Walter Veith
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47 views • May 30, 2021
A fascinating presentation on The Word According to Darwin by Walter Veith. As an ex-evolutionist, scientist and professor, etc, Walter is well qualified to bring this message to us. He presents this as simply as possible for the everyday people to understand, sometimes its even a little comical, I believe you will really enjoy viewing this. It was first uploaded Sept 24 2011.
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