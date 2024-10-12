BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"This is HAARP on steroids" Whistleblower reveals MASSIVE weather machine at South Pole | Redacted
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
232 views • 6 months ago

Clif High predicted some years ago that Antarctis really would come up some years later, which is now. This fits the bill perfectly.



Transcoded Mirror of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9DflVY0mHk


"This is HAARP on steroids" Whistleblower reveals MASSIVE weather machine at South Pole | Redacted

Redacted 104381 views 2024-10-11 09:30 UTC

Published 10 Oct 2024

Former Raytheon Employee Eric Hecker, who worked at the South Pole Station reveals how they use direct energy to control storms.



