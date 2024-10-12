© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clif High predicted some years ago that Antarctis really would come up some years later, which is now. This fits the bill perfectly.
Transcoded Mirror of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9DflVY0mHk
"This is HAARP on steroids" Whistleblower reveals MASSIVE weather machine at South Pole | Redacted
Redacted 104381 views 2024-10-11 09:30 UTC
Published 10 Oct 2024
Duration: 00:15:39.38, 1920x1080
Transcoded Size: 68 MiB / 70 701 920 bytes
✅Videos we recommend:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZdhTWJ6YawrVRcYeuCmiK6BLnkSprAtp
Former Raytheon Employee Eric Hecker, who worked at the South Pole Station reveals how they use direct energy to control storms.
{ … snip remainder of description … }