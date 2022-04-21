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Up to 500,000 Dead from a Headache Pill These Vaccine Manufacturers Are Serial Felons - RFK Jr
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117 views • April 21, 2022
OP Freedom.
Up to 500,000 Dead from a Headache Pill: These Vaccine Manufacturers Are Serial Felons - RFK Jr.
"Merck knew [Vioxx] caused heart attacks and killed people, and they didn't tell anybody...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kpwv-up-to-500000-dead-from-a-headache-pill-these-vaccine-manufacturers-are-seri.html
Up to 500,000 Dead from a Headache Pill: These Vaccine Manufacturers Are Serial Felons - RFK Jr.
"Merck knew [Vioxx] caused heart attacks and killed people, and they didn't tell anybody...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kpwv-up-to-500000-dead-from-a-headache-pill-these-vaccine-manufacturers-are-seri.html
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