FACEBOOK CENSORS MARK STEELE 5G

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Facebook censored Mark Steele as he tried to "LIKE" the "Aberdeen Stop 5G and Smart Meters" group. Shortly afterwards Facebook removed the "LIKE" button altogether. To support this channel, donate via paypal at www.5gawareness.com where you can also stay updated on news, events and get discounts on EMF protective clothing, bedding, paint, meters etc.