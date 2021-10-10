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No Excuse For Sin - Proverbs 10:19 (NIV)
19 Sin is not ended by multiplying words,
but the prudent hold their tongues.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Some will defend their sin with a silver tongue.
But the wise remain silent.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bwpb7nwc
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