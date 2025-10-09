GO TO THE NEXT LEVEL | 10-9-2025

Show #2513





'Melancholy': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/melancholy

Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%205&version=KJV

'Disciple': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/disciple





Matthew 11:11 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%2011%3A11&version=KJV

We May Never Pass This Way Again - Seals and Crofts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vd6zYQPCgsc

John 15:16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john%2015%3A16&version=KJV

Church Goers: https://www.facebook.com/donnie.kolb/videos/1104739031761644

If Tomorrow Never Comes - Garth Brooks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ib71HRznJd0&list=RDib71HRznJd0&start_radio=1





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





