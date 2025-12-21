Sunday Law & Little Time of Trouble. Seventh Day Adventists, Ellen White, & Last Day Events In Order

The Sunday Law is fast approaching and the LAST DAY EVENTS connected to it must be understood by christians and Seventh Day Adventists. Ellen White wrote many things that were compliled in the book Last Day Events that have led to a false understanding of what must be done during the time of trouble and the little time of trouble. The Loud Cry will soon take place and Elijah will lead the people into present truth before probation closes for the SDA Church.





The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





#LastDayEvents

#EllenWhite

#TimeOfTrouble





#SDA

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelMessage





#WashingtonFloods





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House