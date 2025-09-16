BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RPM, sociology & planting love seeds
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 23 hours ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3c8JAK1u2A&list=RDKhbuNZ8p3hg&index=4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYGQu-LHSNE

Levitating Magnetic Fluid

.

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Ahriman-thruuuu-1-2:6

https://odysee.com/@sanctuariumone:2/Part-two:9

https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24_d_ue8OAA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V6Nv6W28sk

Woke TikTok star Dean Withers STILL UNDER ATTACK (for NOT supporting MURDER!)

.

non consensual neurocorrection

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6374/14/7/335

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://www.fcc.gov/medical-device-radiocommunications-service-medradio

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38367570/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Phenopacket-schema-overview-The-GA4GH-Phenopacket-schema-consists-of-several-optional_fig1_356647096

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/featured-work/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

.

https://build.fhir.org/ig/HL7/fhir-for-fair/#what-does-fair-mean

https://www.iso.org/healthcare/remote-patient-monitoring

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Analytics-workflow-for-systems-integrating-wearable-sensor-technology-into-clinical_fig3_280924370

https://www.opengroup.org/sosa

https://breakingdefense.com/2025/06/space-force-is-contracting-with-spacex-for-new-secretive-milnet-satcom-network/

.

MILNET (MILitary NETwork) has two meanings: historically, it was the part of the original ARPANET designated for unclassified U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) traffic, split from the research-focused ARPANET in 1983. More recently, it refers to a new, secretive Space Force satellite network being built with SpaceX to provide global, encrypted, and resilient communications for military operations

.

A space data mesh network applies the principles of a distributed data architecture, known as a "data mesh," to the physical networking topology used for spacecraft. This concept aims to decentralize the storage, ownership, and accessibility of data collected in space, making it more resilient, reliable, and accessible for analysis

A space data mesh network fundamentally changes the traditional model where spacecraft send data back to a central ground station in a monolithic architecture. Instead, it creates a flexible, dynamic, and peer-to-peer network among satellites and ground stations.

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy