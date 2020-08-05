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I Don't Have Enough Patience to Homeschool! with Brook Wayne
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5 views • August 05, 2020
Many moms feel like they don't have enough patience to home educate their children. What do you do when your worst fears are confirmed and you realize you don't have enough patience to continue homeschooling? Join Brook Wayne and Yvette Hampton to learn about what patience is, what it isn't, where it comes from, and how to grow and thrive in the pressure cooker of mothering.
You can connect with Brook Wayne at https://www.familyrenewal.org/israel-wayne-2/meet-brook-wayne/
Brook is co-author of the book, Pitchin’ A Fit! Overcoming Angry & Stressed Out Parenting. She has contributed chapters to the books, Full-Time Parenting: A Guide to Family-Based Discipleship, and Answers for Homeschooling: Top 25 Questions Critics Ask.
Register for the Homegrown Generation Family Expo. Get instant, lifetime access to over 30 conference sessions like this for just $20. https://homegrowngeneration.com/register/2020-expo-lifetime-access/
Not ready to register? Check out a free preview. https://homegrowngeneration.com/free-homeschool-video-courses/
You can connect with Brook Wayne at https://www.familyrenewal.org/israel-wayne-2/meet-brook-wayne/
Brook is co-author of the book, Pitchin’ A Fit! Overcoming Angry & Stressed Out Parenting. She has contributed chapters to the books, Full-Time Parenting: A Guide to Family-Based Discipleship, and Answers for Homeschooling: Top 25 Questions Critics Ask.
Register for the Homegrown Generation Family Expo. Get instant, lifetime access to over 30 conference sessions like this for just $20. https://homegrowngeneration.com/register/2020-expo-lifetime-access/
Not ready to register? Check out a free preview. https://homegrowngeneration.com/free-homeschool-video-courses/
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