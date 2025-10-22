Maria Zeee- Lab-Made Viruses, Lethal Vaccines: The BPL Scandal ft. Jon Fleetwood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 130 | A deadly cancer-causing component, BPL, lurks in the Trump admin’s “universal vaccine.” Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger is at the center of the research, with a potentially serious conflict of interest. Classified as a carcinogen, BPL’s presence in vaccines sparks fears of a COVID 2.0 disaster. This explosive scandal demands urgent action to halt a potential catastrophe.