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جهان را چه كساني اداره مي كنند؟ كانونهاي قدرت جهان با دكتر رضا هازلي
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58 views • May 04, 2022
سازمانهای تاریخی قدرت، پاپ و کلیسای واتیکان، جزوئیت ها، فراماسونری، شوالیه های مالتا، میترائیسم، ایین مهر، هیتی هاو کاسپی ها و مصر باستان، ایران باستان در گفتگو با دکتر رضاهازلی (کی اشکان اردلان افشارنادری)
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