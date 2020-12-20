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** THOUSANDS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINATION **
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431 views • December 20, 2020
** CDC Issues New Guidelines, Launches Probe After 1000s Negatively-Affected Following COVID-19 Vaccination
Zero Hedge, Tyler Durden, 20/Dec/2020
Full Article : https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-issues-new-guidelines-launches-probe-after-1000s-negatively-affected-following-covid
-- Thousands of people have been unable to work or perform daily activities, or required care from a healthcare professional, after getting the new COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Dec. 18, 3,150 people reported what the agency terms “Health Impact Events” after getting vaccinated.
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** PA Medical Freedom Press Conference 10/20/20 –
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoeCB0MudgA
-- Opposing Covid vaccine mandates and medical care discrimination.
Research scientist James Lyons – Weiler, PhD, is President and CEO of The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge , Founder of IPAK-EDU.org, and the author of “Cures vs. Profits“, “Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism“, and “Ebola:An Evolving Story” Dr. Lyons-Weiler has been conducting biomedical research for over 20 years and has 58 peer-reviewed publications. After earning a PhD in Ecology, Evolution & Conservation in Biology, he won an AP Sloan Postdoctoral Fellowship in Computational Molecular Biology at Pennsylvania State University. Prior to founding IPAK and IPAK-EDU, he was a full faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, faculty in the Department of Pathology in the School and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, and Senior Research Scientist/Scientific Director of the University of Pittsburgh's Bioinformatics Analysis Core in support of translational research, systems biology, sequence analysis, and the creation of novel algorithmic solutions for the analysis of complex and challenging data.
** Research Scientist Sounds the Alarm on Coronavirus Vaccines
Don’t Speak News, 19/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://dontspeaknews.com/
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A highly credentialed research scientist has called out vaccine producers for failing to implement basic safety standards, warning that “21% of people are having serious adverse events from this vaccine.”
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Zero Hedge, Tyler Durden, 20/Dec/2020
Full Article : https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-issues-new-guidelines-launches-probe-after-1000s-negatively-affected-following-covid
-- Thousands of people have been unable to work or perform daily activities, or required care from a healthcare professional, after getting the new COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Dec. 18, 3,150 people reported what the agency terms “Health Impact Events” after getting vaccinated.
Cont'd
** PA Medical Freedom Press Conference 10/20/20 –
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoeCB0MudgA
-- Opposing Covid vaccine mandates and medical care discrimination.
Research scientist James Lyons – Weiler, PhD, is President and CEO of The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge , Founder of IPAK-EDU.org, and the author of “Cures vs. Profits“, “Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism“, and “Ebola:An Evolving Story” Dr. Lyons-Weiler has been conducting biomedical research for over 20 years and has 58 peer-reviewed publications. After earning a PhD in Ecology, Evolution & Conservation in Biology, he won an AP Sloan Postdoctoral Fellowship in Computational Molecular Biology at Pennsylvania State University. Prior to founding IPAK and IPAK-EDU, he was a full faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, faculty in the Department of Pathology in the School and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, and Senior Research Scientist/Scientific Director of the University of Pittsburgh's Bioinformatics Analysis Core in support of translational research, systems biology, sequence analysis, and the creation of novel algorithmic solutions for the analysis of complex and challenging data.
** Research Scientist Sounds the Alarm on Coronavirus Vaccines
Don’t Speak News, 19/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://dontspeaknews.com/
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A highly credentialed research scientist has called out vaccine producers for failing to implement basic safety standards, warning that “21% of people are having serious adverse events from this vaccine.”
Cont'd
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