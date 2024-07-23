© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the grouping of troops of the Russian Armed Forces under the designation 'ZAPAD' had completely liberated the strategically important settlements of 'Rozovka' and 'Peschanoe in the Kupyansk direction of the front. At the same time, it is important to note that these settlements have been under the control of the Russian Army for the last few days. However, it is only now that Russian troops have carried out a complete clean-up of these settlements, which allowed the Russian military department to officially announce the liberation of these urban-type villages. In addition, the Russian Military Department also officially announced that on the night of July 21, the Russian Armed Forces Launched another missile attack on enemy military installations in Ukraine..........................................
