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Democrats Try To Launch Race War Ahead Of 2020 Election - War Room Full Show
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18 views • May 30, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns in studio to host the 20th veterans call in show. Topics include the riots and looting in Minnesota, the Fake Covid Pandemic, and the new attacks on America by the media and Democrats being launched before the 2020 election. Guests include Tony Arterburn, Chad Robichaux and Tom Speciale. The veteran callers weigh in the on the topics as well. President Trump makes a major announcement that he is pulling funding from the WHO because of their role in the covid outbreak. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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