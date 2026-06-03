🚨✡️ RJC boasts $5M spent to defeat Massie

Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks openly celebrates the ouster of Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the few congressmen who dared to question the Epstein cover‑up and vote against the Iran war.

💬 "When someone… refuses to stand with the Jewish state when it matters most, there has to be consequences!"

The message is chilling: Jewish groups are now boasting – explicitly – that they will use Jewish wealth (made off US taxpayers and regional genocide) to destroy any American politician who refuses to bend the knee.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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