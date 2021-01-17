Capt Ed Hayes Ret.: 20 Points of Why America Is Transitioning Corporate to Republic & Biden Will Not Be President! - A Must Read!



1. Trump was not running for just another 4 year election in 2016 – Trump was approached by the military to run and his entire win has been and still is a military operation.



2. Trump’s first 4 years was to drain the lower swamp first. The swamp was/is deep and incorporated every industry in the world, banking, movie, pharmaceutical, food, you name it they controlled it; much has been handled.



3. Barack Obama before leaving office signed an executive order to pardon anyone prior of any crimes in the government. This is WHY no one was held accountable when the Trump took office.



4. These swamp rats could not be tried for those crimes (ie: Hillary email scandal, Clinton Foundation, FISA spying on the Trump campaign etc) ~ only crimes AFTER Obama left office could tried – therefore, new crimes had to be snared.



5. The military needed to catch them in the act committing crimes with proof.



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6. President Trump said in his speech January 7th, 2021: there will be “a smooth, orderly transition of power.”



7. This in no way means that President Trump is transitioning power from his first term to Joe Biden! Did you hear him say Joe Biden?



8. We are transitioning from the defunct USA Corp to the Republic (not Biden). President Trump will not technically get a “second term” and as he tweeted, “won’t be at the Inauguration Day in January” ~ this means there won’t be an Inauguration Day. This was the last recorded term of a President who served in the “American Corporation”.



9. President Trump dismantled the Banking Act of 1781 from England. The United States is going back to being a Republic and Donald J Trump will be the first President of the new republic with the Constitution fully intact.



10. The start date for the new Republic is March 4, 2021 ~ this was the original start date of the new President (until it was changed under FDR in 1933).



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11. At the end of President Trump’s speech he said: “Our incredible journey is only just beginning.” Boom



11. No matter what it loks like, it’s all optics; Military operations have thought of everything.



12. Trump won an overwhelming victory and will be the President ~ of the New Republic.



13. The swamp rats needed to commit their crime during the last 4 years; and they have now been snared.



14. Certifying a knowingly fraudulent election as Pence and Congress just did is treason.



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15. Now President Trump is still the President of the United States until January 20, 2021. He has the power to invoke the insurrection act. The Insurrection Act deals with treason at a military level.



16. Why did the president not involve the Insurrection Act before? Because it involves the military and people would have accused him of being a dictator. He has given everybody ample opportunity to come clean with the fraudulent election: the Supreme Court, the DOJ, the courts, congress, and the vice president. They all picked their lane for the most part and chose to certify a (knowingly) fraudulent election.



17. Many Trump supporters have been pressured and threatened by the deep state, they always have. People appearing to go against Trump have either been threatened or they are part of the deep state. People have picked their lanes.



18. Do not underestimate the President and this military operation. Trump often appears weak before he wins (read The Art of the Deal). Twitter and Facebook now banning (censoring) the President ~ this gives the President the opportunity to use the Emergency Broadcast System (set up in 2018) in order to contact all Americans for what they will need to hear regarding the next steps.



19. Trump has said over and over: “we have it all (the evidence).” He has also said: “we will never surrender.” And, he said: “the best is yet to come!”



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20. Do not watch or trust the MSM; they are deep state. Do not give up. Keep the faith!!!