Modern Scottish Warrior Goes 'BRAVEHEART' on Elites Neil Oliver The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 171

Neil Oliver — a Scottish television presenter, historian, and author — is one of the courageous people willing to let his “no” mean “no.” At the height of his impressive career as a TV presenter, he realized the people promising the solutions to our problems are the same people responsible for them. But instead of bending the knee to the status quo, he became a modern “Braveheart” hero and defiantly said, “No,” to the tyranny of BLM, woke politics, and COVID lockdowns: “We're not extreme, THEY’RE extreme.” On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks to Neil about the difficulties he has experienced ever since he began standing up for what's right and details how you can stand up as well. They also dive into Neil’s fiery reactions to BLM, the rewriting of history, and the odd phenomenon of “excess deaths.” On any and all of it, Neil’s stance could not be any clearer: “I just believe in freedom.”





Note: Due to YouTube's repressive "community guidelines" we were forced to edit out a portion of this podcast. Watch the FULL, uncensored discussion at http://BlazeTV.com/Glenn.





