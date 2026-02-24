BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Harnessing AI to Expand Creative Capacity, Multiply Ideas, and Outpace Others - Rob Cressy
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
7 views • 23 hours ago


What does it mean to expand your creative capacity? How do you transcend the ceiling of your own potential? Embrace the tools available and make them work for you! Rob Cressy discusses the potential boons of utilizing AI in the workplace, encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of this emerging tool to develop ideas faster and better than ever before. “In the AI era, the only limit is yourself!” he says. When people fail to use AI properly, it’s because they outsourced their creativity to it, Rob reveals. You are the boss, and AI is the employee. Point it in the direction you want it to go and use it as a springboard for content creation, business planning, marketing campaigns, and so much more. The deeper you go with AI, the better it gets!



TAKEAWAYS


Rob encourages everyone to think into AI - guide it, don’t let it guide you


AI can be a simple and efficient extension of your own productivity


You can design your heart into the fabric of AI as you use it to carry out various tasks


Embrace a heart-first, human-first approach to Artificial Intelligence



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Rocket movie: angel.com/tinag

Launch Your Podcast course: https://robcressy.com/launch/

AI Frameworks Library: https://robcressy.ai/ai-frameworks-library

5 Best ChatGPT Prompts: https://robcressy.ai/best-chatgpt-prompts

Join Undeniable (Unlimited Method): joinundeniable.com


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROB CRESSY

Website: https://robcressy.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rob_cressy/

X: https://x.com/robcressy/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@unlimitedailab

Podcasts: https://bit.ly/4ahkxKN


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #robcressy #EndTimes #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #MachineLearning #AntiChrist #Technology #AutomatedIntelligence #SyntheticIntelligence #AIForBusiness #BusinessGrowth #AIAutomation #CashlessSociety #technology #leadership #entrepreneurship


Keywords
prophecyaiend timestechtoolsworkplacetina griffinrob cressyartificiality intelligencetechonlogy
