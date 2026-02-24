Harnessing AI to Expand Creative Capacity, Multiply Ideas, and Outpace Others - Rob Cressy





What does it mean to expand your creative capacity? How do you transcend the ceiling of your own potential? Embrace the tools available and make them work for you! Rob Cressy discusses the potential boons of utilizing AI in the workplace, encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of this emerging tool to develop ideas faster and better than ever before. “In the AI era, the only limit is yourself!” he says. When people fail to use AI properly, it’s because they outsourced their creativity to it, Rob reveals. You are the boss, and AI is the employee. Point it in the direction you want it to go and use it as a springboard for content creation, business planning, marketing campaigns, and so much more. The deeper you go with AI, the better it gets!









TAKEAWAYS





Rob encourages everyone to think into AI - guide it, don’t let it guide you





AI can be a simple and efficient extension of your own productivity





You can design your heart into the fabric of AI as you use it to carry out various tasks





Embrace a heart-first, human-first approach to Artificial Intelligence









