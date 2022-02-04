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Organization by Ashiata Shiemash
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0 view • February 04, 2022
Chapter 27 from Beelzebub's Tales to His Grandson
Funky Words:
Tchaftantouri: To-be-or-not-to-be-at-all
Poundolero: First genuine initiate
Sensimiriniko: Second genuine initiate
Heechtvori: Only-he-will-be-called-and-will-become-the-Son-of-God-who-acquires-in-himself-Conscience
Transapalnian perturbation: Planetary catastrophe
Hasnamuss: Special hell
Teskooano: Device like a telescope
Martfotai: Degree of Self-Individuality
Funky Words:
Tchaftantouri: To-be-or-not-to-be-at-all
Poundolero: First genuine initiate
Sensimiriniko: Second genuine initiate
Heechtvori: Only-he-will-be-called-and-will-become-the-Son-of-God-who-acquires-in-himself-Conscience
Transapalnian perturbation: Planetary catastrophe
Hasnamuss: Special hell
Teskooano: Device like a telescope
Martfotai: Degree of Self-Individuality
Keywords
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