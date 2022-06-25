1 KINGS 12 V. 6-19 DIVIDED - Failure To Listen To Wise Counsel Contributes To Conflict.

Most of us have received advice we wish we had heeded. It may have come from a parent, teacher, or experienced mentor. We may not have understood their reasoning when we first received the advice, but over time we have come to see the wisdom in what was suggested. Had we known then what we know now, we may very well have listened. Rehoboam made a significant decision based on some advice that appealed to his ego, and it cost him.

Think of some advice you received and followed but later regretted. What made that advice so appealing at the time?