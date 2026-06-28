Part 2: Advanced OCT Imaging Prevents Blindness

What if a single scan could detect blindness, diabetes, and heart disease before you feel any symptoms?





In Part 2 of our conversation with Dr. Carolyn Majcher, one of the leading retinal specialists in the country, we go deeper into the world of advanced OCT imaging and OCT Angiography, the technology that is quietly revolutionizing eye care and saving lives.





Your eyes are not just for seeing they are a window into your entire body. This episode will change the way you think about your health.





👉 Missed Part 1? Watch it here: https://youtu.be/SDsZm9VC2SY





Connect with Dr. Carolyn Majcher: https://www.instagram.com/retina_queen/





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:





🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/