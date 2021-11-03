Senator Rand Paul Calls for the Dismissal of Fauci Because He Has Been Lying to Public

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10/26/2021 Senator Rand Paul calls for the dismissal of Anthony Fauci because of a lack of judgment. More importantly, he has been lying to the American public about the NIH funding Wuhan Institute of Virology for gain-of-function research, which is believed to create the CCP Virus.