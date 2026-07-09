© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
More than 12 million people turned out for Ali Khamenei's funeral — one of the largest funeral processions in modern history... and it's still not over.
That's more than Lenin's funeral. More than JFK's. More than Churchill's. More than Queen Elizabeth's. More than any British monarch's funeral.
So much for the "Iran is on the brink of regime change" narrative.
Tune in to Sanchez Effect.
Source @RT
-----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!