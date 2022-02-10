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TCR 2022 - Episode 05
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21 views • February 10, 2022
Arnis Luks interviews Mark Anderson, Robert Klinck and Wallace Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://rumble.com/vthgo8-watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of.html
More than 500,000 government employees received pay raises during pandemic
https://tnc.news/2022/01/24/more-than-500000-government-employees-received-pay-raises-during-pandemic/
https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/news/563-lawyers-warn-that-covid-19-mandates-protocols-violate-charter-rights-100687108/?fbclid=IwAR04o08RG-9XYMkwd06CD7S0JxVGpHEfzBZwuvoCTdIsD41Y6H95qNLX_zA
https://tnc.news/2022/02/01/saskatchewan-dropping-all-covid-restrictions-vax-passports-by-end-of-month/?fbclid=IwAR32HIqAaScFH4jYMihS9Es2Pk8kUlokX_s8-xL12jfruEGXiE0qWx9-eNU
https://www.jccf.ca/the-charters-only-living-signatory-sues-canada-over-travel-mandates/
https://www.jccf.ca/your-body-your-choice-the-legal-right-to-refuse-vaccines-and-other-medical-treatments/
https://www.jccf.ca/victory-for-charter-rights-and-freedoms-as-quebec-scraps-punitive-tax-against-vaccine-free/
https://alor.org/
https://alor.org/Storage/OnTarget/Volume58/Vol58No05.htm
https://rumble.com/vthgo8-watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of.html
More than 500,000 government employees received pay raises during pandemic
https://tnc.news/2022/01/24/more-than-500000-government-employees-received-pay-raises-during-pandemic/
https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/news/563-lawyers-warn-that-covid-19-mandates-protocols-violate-charter-rights-100687108/?fbclid=IwAR04o08RG-9XYMkwd06CD7S0JxVGpHEfzBZwuvoCTdIsD41Y6H95qNLX_zA
https://tnc.news/2022/02/01/saskatchewan-dropping-all-covid-restrictions-vax-passports-by-end-of-month/?fbclid=IwAR32HIqAaScFH4jYMihS9Es2Pk8kUlokX_s8-xL12jfruEGXiE0qWx9-eNU
https://www.jccf.ca/the-charters-only-living-signatory-sues-canada-over-travel-mandates/
https://www.jccf.ca/your-body-your-choice-the-legal-right-to-refuse-vaccines-and-other-medical-treatments/
https://www.jccf.ca/victory-for-charter-rights-and-freedoms-as-quebec-scraps-punitive-tax-against-vaccine-free/
https://alor.org/
https://alor.org/Storage/OnTarget/Volume58/Vol58No05.htm
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