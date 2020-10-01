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PROOF: Masks Are “Political Theatre”
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125 views • October 01, 2020
Gov Wolf of PA laugh about masks being “political theatre” on a hot mike. He joins Feinstein, Pelosi and UK BoJo’s father in the mask theatre of hypocrisy. Then Politico talks to dozens of political consultants about the politics of using or not using masks in political ads. And, Kindergartener kicked out of school for having a hard time keeping mask on.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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