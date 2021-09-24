© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The StrengthCast PowerShow Another Warrior Queen Destroying Obesity!
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • September 24, 2021
It's slowly and gradually happening athletes and warriors. The people are rising up and taking control of their health and fitness. Not waiting for any government, bureaucrat, or miracle drug.
This warrior said enough with this obesity disease, and not even considering the abomination that is "fat pride"; she went on the offensive and her results should inspire us all.
We also help you achieve your fitness goals with a dance cardio clip from our friends at Obe Fitness.
In our coaches corner we give you some technical programming advice from The National Council on Strength and Fitness.
Part one:
Jessica Fauver (aka Warrior Jessica) started her journey at 354 pounds. Two years later, she's lost over 200 pounds and started a movement proving girls like her belong onstage.
► Read Jessica Fauver's Transformation Story:
- https://bbcom.me/3lZbHqz -
Part two:
obé's dance cardio classes combine low-intensity movements from our signature dance classes and infuses them with high-intensity circuits from our HIIT workouts.
30% Off Your First Month of the Monthly Membership with code OBE30. - https://bit.ly/3zKVcUg -
Part 3:
National Council on Strength and Fitness
The Basics on Open and Closed Kinetic Chain and Circuits
Save $650 on Personal Trainer/Strength Coach - https://bit.ly/3h1UlIl -
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
This warrior said enough with this obesity disease, and not even considering the abomination that is "fat pride"; she went on the offensive and her results should inspire us all.
We also help you achieve your fitness goals with a dance cardio clip from our friends at Obe Fitness.
In our coaches corner we give you some technical programming advice from The National Council on Strength and Fitness.
Part one:
Jessica Fauver (aka Warrior Jessica) started her journey at 354 pounds. Two years later, she's lost over 200 pounds and started a movement proving girls like her belong onstage.
► Read Jessica Fauver's Transformation Story:
- https://bbcom.me/3lZbHqz -
Part two:
obé's dance cardio classes combine low-intensity movements from our signature dance classes and infuses them with high-intensity circuits from our HIIT workouts.
30% Off Your First Month of the Monthly Membership with code OBE30. - https://bit.ly/3zKVcUg -
Part 3:
National Council on Strength and Fitness
The Basics on Open and Closed Kinetic Chain and Circuits
Save $650 on Personal Trainer/Strength Coach - https://bit.ly/3h1UlIl -
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.