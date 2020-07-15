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Η Αγία τού Θεού Σοφία, ο εγκάθετος εβραίος Ροζάκης καί ή παγίδα τής Χάγης
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391 views • July 15, 2020
Ομιλία τού Αρχηγού τής ΛΑ.ΚΙ.Π. λοχαγού έ.ά. Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου στίς 13-7-20 στά γραφεία τού συλλόγου, όπου σχολιάζοντας τά τρέχοντα γεγονότα αναφέρεται στήν μετατροπή τής Αγίας Σοφίας σέ τζαμί, στίς "προτάσεις" τού εβραίου εγκάθετου Ροζάκη καί τήν παγίδα τής Χάγης πού έστησαν οι Τούρκοι μέ τούς έλληνες προδότες πολιτικούς.
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