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Scotty Mar10's "The Doors" - WTF did Biden just say...? [Pedophile] [19.02.2021]
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433 views • February 20, 2021
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
I'm just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback.
Comments: *Pinned by Scotty Mar10
pat lindley - 18 hours ago:
@Scotty Mar10 ,love the vids. But I started looking for the tweets in the vids ,and they are NOT on twit WHAT GIVES?How come your vids don't get shut down like everybody else.QUESTION EVERYTHING and everyone
Scotty Mar10 - 18 hours ago
I use multiple sites not all come from Twitter. I use Telegram and many others. But yes 100% always question everything research see what you find. I was suspended from Twitter same day they got the president. Started posting here a month ago I’m sure I won’t be here much longer. I will move to Rumble and Gab under scottymar10 after finished here.
Scotty Mar10 - 17 hours ago (edited)
I got this email after posting this video so I’m not sure how long I will last here:
Video title: Doors
Copyrighted content: Break on Through (To the Other Side) (2017 Remaster)
Claimed by: WMG
Blocked countries: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria
I’mjusta Gerl - 17 hours ago
Pat, It is good to have these questions, I myself find comfort in these Trust the military, Trust Trump feel good videos , but as we know there is nothing new under the sun and history does repeat itself... look into , “Operation Trust” ,”The Bolshevik Psy-Op 1921 - 1926. I personally do not believe at this moment that Scottymar 10 is about this, because what I see in his videos I can find and research like a puzzle else where but my red flag goes nuts with Charlie Ward and Simon Parks and even Alex Jones.. Pray for discernment.
Source:
Scotty Mar10
51.8K subscribers
60,578 views • Feb 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/63OD81M8WCc
I'm just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback.
Comments: *Pinned by Scotty Mar10
pat lindley - 18 hours ago:
@Scotty Mar10 ,love the vids. But I started looking for the tweets in the vids ,and they are NOT on twit WHAT GIVES?How come your vids don't get shut down like everybody else.QUESTION EVERYTHING and everyone
Scotty Mar10 - 18 hours ago
I use multiple sites not all come from Twitter. I use Telegram and many others. But yes 100% always question everything research see what you find. I was suspended from Twitter same day they got the president. Started posting here a month ago I’m sure I won’t be here much longer. I will move to Rumble and Gab under scottymar10 after finished here.
Scotty Mar10 - 17 hours ago (edited)
I got this email after posting this video so I’m not sure how long I will last here:
Video title: Doors
Copyrighted content: Break on Through (To the Other Side) (2017 Remaster)
Claimed by: WMG
Blocked countries: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria
I’mjusta Gerl - 17 hours ago
Pat, It is good to have these questions, I myself find comfort in these Trust the military, Trust Trump feel good videos , but as we know there is nothing new under the sun and history does repeat itself... look into , “Operation Trust” ,”The Bolshevik Psy-Op 1921 - 1926. I personally do not believe at this moment that Scottymar 10 is about this, because what I see in his videos I can find and research like a puzzle else where but my red flag goes nuts with Charlie Ward and Simon Parks and even Alex Jones.. Pray for discernment.
Source:
Scotty Mar10
51.8K subscribers
60,578 views • Feb 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/63OD81M8WCc
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