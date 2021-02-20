Scotty Mar10's "The Doors" - WTF did Biden just say...? [Pedophile] [19.02.2021]

Please do you own research on the content in the video.I'm just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback.Comments: *Pinned by Scotty Mar10pat lindley - 18 hours ago:@Scotty Mar10 ,love the vids. But I started looking for the tweets in the vids ,and they are NOT on twit WHAT GIVES?How come your vids don't get shut down like everybody else.QUESTION EVERYTHING and everyoneScotty Mar10 - 18 hours agoI use multiple sites not all come from Twitter. I use Telegram and many others. But yes 100% always question everything research see what you find. I was suspended from Twitter same day they got the president. Started posting here a month ago I’m sure I won’t be here much longer. I will move to Rumble and Gab under scottymar10 after finished here.Scotty Mar10 - 17 hours ago (edited)I got this email after posting this video so I’m not sure how long I will last here:Video title: DoorsCopyrighted content: Break on Through (To the Other Side) (2017 Remaster)Claimed by: WMGBlocked countries: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, SyriaI’mjusta Gerl - 17 hours agoPat, It is good to have these questions, I myself find comfort in these Trust the military, Trust Trump feel good videos , but as we know there is nothing new under the sun and history does repeat itself... look into , “Operation Trust” ,”The Bolshevik Psy-Op 1921 - 1926. I personally do not believe at this moment that Scottymar 10 is about this, because what I see in his videos I can find and research like a puzzle else where but my red flag goes nuts with Charlie Ward and Simon Parks and even Alex Jones.. Pray for discernment.Source:Scotty Mar1051.8K subscribers60,578 views • Feb 19, 2021