Quo Vadis





May 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 20, 2023..





Dear children, open your hearts to the Action of the Holy Spirit and let yourselves be conducted by the Hands of the Lord.





You are important for the realisation of My Plans and My Lord expects much from you.





Ye are living in the time of sorrows, but do not be discouraged.





There is no victory without a cross.





When all seems lost, great joy will come to you.





Pray.





Only through the power of prayer can bear the weight of the trials that are already under way.





When you feel weak, seek strength in the Sacrament of Confession and in the Eucharist.





He who is with the Lord always wins.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to Him who is your Way, Truth and Life.





Listen to Me.





Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.





Onward without fear!





I will always be at your side.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a very similar message of Our Lady was gave to Pedro Regis on January 28, 2023.





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtXyNXOhnlw



