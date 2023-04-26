Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3054b - [DS] Panic Event, Treason, Sedition, Indisputable Evidence,This Is Only The Beginning
161 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3054b - April 25, 2023

[DS] Panic Event, Treason, Sedition, Indisputable Evidence, This Is Only The Beginning


The [DS] is now in a deep panic, the treason has been exposed to the people, as the people learn about the other crimes the [DS] will need to shutdown communication, the information war will become a physical war. The exposure of their crimes is only the beginning, this is going to get worse and worse for them as time goes on, the people will see the truth. The evidence is indisputable.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!   



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket