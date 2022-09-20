Wang Qishan Pays Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

https://gnews.org/post/p1n97b045
09/18/2022 September 18, Vice President of China Wang Qishan attended the congregation at Westminster Abbey in London to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral
