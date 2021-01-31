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U.S. History in a Nutshell by a Young American Patriot
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101 views • January 31, 2021
This bright young American patriot explains some U.S. history that is extremely pertinent to these times, and he does it concisely and in a nutshell, making it simple enough for anyone to understand. Guess who the President of the United States of America is right now! Go ahead. Guess!
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