Create New Account
An Empty Trench with a Note “Thank you!” was Left by the Ukrainian Conscripts before Fleeing
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
119 views
Published 15 hours ago

An empty trench with a note “Thank you!” was left by the Ukrainian conscripts before fleeing.

◾️This is how they thanked the Russian servicemen for the fact that they shelled the "barrier" detachment behind them instead of their trenches.

◾️It's well known that Ukrainian Nazis form the "barrier" detachments behind the meat grinders to prevent the forcibly conscripted from surrendering or abandoning their positions.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket