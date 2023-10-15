An empty trench with a note “Thank you!” was left by the Ukrainian conscripts before fleeing.
◾️This is how they thanked the Russian servicemen for the fact that they shelled the "barrier" detachment behind them instead of their trenches.
◾️It's well known that Ukrainian Nazis form the "barrier" detachments behind the meat grinders to prevent the forcibly conscripted from surrendering or abandoning their positions.
