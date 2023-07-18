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WHERE IS THE CHURCH'S MONEY GOING? | 7-18-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
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38 views • July 18, 2023

Show #1936

Links from this broadcast:

Liberty Action Network: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/be-a-lawful-witness/

Last Call with BJ Edwards: https://rumble.com/v305v1q-7152023-child-abuse-on-steroid.html

Tim Ballard on Trafficking: https://www.facebook.com/reel/256430707122609

Jim Caviezel: https://rumble.com/v2zt8ks-caviezel-to-attend-sound-of-freedom-screening-for-president-trump-discusses.html Clips: 3:00, 9:40 and 13:48

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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