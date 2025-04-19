2025-4-19 resurrection sunchrist day and mother nature - didn't I warn you other christ's would come

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
christ is not God, he says so himself...math 19:17
christ is/was tempted of all sin, yet was without sin...God is not a man that HE may be tempted at all.
christ was not in heaven, and scotty did not beam him down to earth, God moved upon mary, and mary became the first and only woman to ever give birth to a man, that was............not of the seed of man.............not of the seed of adam..........thereby breaking the line of sin from mankind/from adam..................but who was.....but who was born of the spirit of the Father, who is a Spirit.........and of the spirits, God declares of Himself, I am the Holy One.........therefore thee Holy Spirit.........not some 3 headed unholy trinity idol.............but, God says, I am thee Holy Spirit...........and if you, mankind, cannot live unto MY expectation in the spirit, then I will come to you, and I will be the spirit of holiness within you, to enable you to do that which you could not do. And, since I am holy, and you are unholy, then there needs to be an offering to atone and pacify for you, that I may come to you............hence............christ Yahusha being born in the earth.......and very importantly to note...........not of the seed of man/adam, but by the spirit/seed of the Father! that he who has no sin, could become the sin of mankind, to redeem mankind back to the Father; all of those little details are extremely important to note! There is not 3....only the Father and the son. The son is not the Father, and the Father is not the son. The Father is the Holy Spirit, and we are not. The christ, born in the earth like a man, yet, by the spirit of the Father......hence.........son of man, son of God.....the first begotten in the spirit by the Father. And, after christ, us, a handful to be born out of all creation and redeemed back unto the Father, also the firstfruits born out/born again..........in the spirit! by the spirit of the Father coming to us! to lead us away from this wicked christian people with their mother natures, their sunchrist strange 3 headed idols, who somehow delivers them from the need to keep the law, so they can be saved lawless jesus did it people, and follow in the same path as the jews before them who worshipped baal and ashtereth, in whom in like manner, prophets said things like this to them, that they didn't want to hear, so they thumbed their noses at them, and filed into their sungod churches on their day of the sun, and worshipped the other christ's that were prophesied to come, until God raised up a nation from within their nation to overthrow and kill them, because they would not turn to Him no matter what HE did, the christians doing the same thing as the jews did in their day, about to meet the same fate, and still will not listen, will not blush, and still don't recognize some the very very simple basic things..........the ABC123's of how God redeemed mankind back to Himself.
christ did not raise himself from the dead, God raised Him up.......and, it wasn't on the day of the sun, hence, there is no resurrection sunchrist day. Read matthew 28:1, mary came to the tomb at first daylight on the day of the sun......the 1st day........and christ was not there, the angel told her that he was not there. So, what is one day before the 1st day? the 7th day.......and what day is that? there's your answer. So, there is no good friday either, and there is no setting a date to a specific sunday in your sungod calendar that worships the sun.
There is a real “calendar” called the sun and moon, and the moon tells us the months, and the 1st month is kept in season, in the time that we bring our firstfruit offerings to the Father, which the christian's and the whole world call old, even as they bring offerings to lucifer and their sunchrist and pay tithes...no, that's not weird at all..........but, if you actually obey God and do what HE commands, then that's old, and that's weird. No, you are old, and your rebellious spirit that always wars against God is as old as the stories in that book! and you don't have the real christ, because the real christ was set to mend our hearts, that our hearts be returned unto the Father! which is why the real christ said, “not a jot or tittle of that law was ever done away with! IT IS NOT OLD!!! but rather, if you will enter into life, then keep my Father's commandments!!! for there will be they who will not, and who will lead men astray and not teach them, and there will be they who do, and do keep them; and of them who keep them, they shall be called the greatest in the kingdom, but there shall be a falling away amongst the people, and I come to try their hearts....who will you be? hopefully not a harlot transgressing the spirit of the Father and partaking in the worship of the strange sun god amen, and worshipping ashtereth, and honoring the mother of the earth......